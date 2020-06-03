Nigeria: Rohr Wants Epl or Serie a Move for Eagles Star Osimhen

3 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said he would support Victor Osimhen to move to the Premier League or Serie A this summer.

The 21-year-old has been one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment. Having netted 18 times in all competitions, the Nigeria international has been Lille's top scorer this season so far.

And Rohr believes Premier League or Serie A would be the ideal destination for his goalscorer.

He told Channels Television: "I think Osimhen will have a very big opportunity to go from Lille, perhaps in the Premier League or in Italy, to a very, very big club. "This would be a success for him but also for the Super Eagles to have players in Champions League clubs.

"If we have players playing in a very high level in the clubs, our level in the Super Eagles is also growing.

Although Rohr believes that staying at Lille would also benefit Osimhen since he would likely have a bigger chance of playing, and it may not be the case at the top clubs.

He added: "If he is going to a very big club - you have seen the clubs ready to buy him now - he is not so sure to play because there will be competitions for the starting places in the team.

"And if he's not playing it's not so good for him because a young player like him has to play to progress."

It's hard to see the transfer happen, however, considering Lille president said Osimhen would leave for a similar fee to Nicolas Pepe when he joined Arsenal last summer (£72million).

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

