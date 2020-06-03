Africa: Rohr - I'll Make Eagles Champions of Africa Again

3 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr said he made sacrifices in his new contract with Nigeria in order to guide the country to a fourth Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Rohr, 66, has extended his stay in Nigeria till 2022 after he agreed to a pay cut in the local currency and reside in the country.

Officials said the German-born coach will earn $49,000 a month instead of the $55,000 stipulated in his previous contract and he will live in Nigeria for at least 10 months a year.

"This is a special job because this is my team, I built it with my staff," the former Niger and Gabon coach said. "It's a very young team, but the mission is not finished yet, so we want to continue.

"We all have to make sacrifices and I will be the first." Rohr said the target is to be champions of Africa again. The Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times -- in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

"Let's qualify for (the Nations Cup) and then we want to win it," he said.

"We have a good team, we're now number three in Africa. When I arrived (in 2016), we were number 13. "We have worked together for the past four years and I hope we can progress."

Rohr led Nigeria to third place at last year's Africa Cup of Nations Finals in Egypt, where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions Algeria in the semi-finals after conceding a stoppage-time goal.

His team tops their qualifying group for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon with six points after winning their first two games against second-placed Benin and Lesotho, who are third.

Sierra Leone are the other team in the group and are bottom on a point. The top two teams in the group will advance to the final tournament.

