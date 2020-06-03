Nigeria: Oyo Assembly Laments Slow Implementation of Amotekun

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the 'slow' implementation of the law setting up the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun corps in the state.

The bill for the establishment of the security outfit was passed by the Assembly in March this year.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, signed the bill into law in March.

The Amotekun corps intends to complement the efforts of other security agencies.

But the assembly is currently worried over the slow implementation of the law in the state, two months after Governor Seyi Makinde signed the law.

This is coming barely three days after some suspected gunmen launched an attack on some villages in Akinyele Local Government Area.

No fewer than three people were killed during the attack.

The gunmen stormed three villages in Akinyele LGA and killed the three villagers in three communities on Sunday. The villages affected are Babalola, Oniganna and Eeguntola.

Our correspondent gathered that two of the victims were PDP executive members in ward 2 in Akinyele local government.

Those that were killed included Ope Babalola in Babalola village, Waheed Ganiyu in Oniganna village and Yemi Osuolale in Eeguntola village.

The public relations officer of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the killing.

Mr Fadeyi noted that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said the police team deployed to the areas "are working hard to arrest more suspects".

He added that the police had received a distress call from the villagers and promptly swung into action.

Mr Fadeyi said, "Yes some hoodlums stormed two villages in Akinyele local government area.

"There was a distress call to Moniya Police Station and the police tactical team have arrested two suspects.

"The police team are currently at the area, combing the area for more arrests. They were about eight people that stormed the areas and the villagers called the police."

Concerned lawmakers

Meanwile, the members of the state assembly during Tuesday's plenary condemned the attack.

They urged Governor Makinde to expedite actions on the full implementation of the Amotekun Corp law.

This was sequel to a matter of urgent public importance moved by Kazeem Isiaka.

Mr Isiaka, who represents Atiba constituency, lamented how armed herders invade communities, wrecking havoc.

"Mr Speaker, as we are all aware, security of lives and property is the responsibility of government. Onala village, Ikereku, Pade villages that border Oyo East have been under attacks. Villagers and farmers are now leaving in fear. Mr Speaker, it is high time the executive constitute Amotekun corps," he said.

Also, Sanjo Adedoyin noted that despite the publicity over the Amotekun law, "the situation of bandits attacks seem to be on the rise".

"Mr Speaker, what happened to the Amotekun corps? if Amotekun had been in operation, all these things will be a thing of the past. It is the main reason why we passed the Amotekun corps."

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, while reacting, said that the state government "was making frantic efforts towards full implementation of the Amotekun Corp law".

He added that further discussions with the executive arm will follow the plenary deliberation in order to determine level of implementation.

The house, while commiserating with families of victims of the attack, urged members of the public to report all suspected movement in their areas to relevant authorities.