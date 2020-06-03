Angola: Justice, Law Reform Commission Outlines Lines of Action

Luanda — The Justice and Law Reform Commission (CRJD) pointed out the reform of the organic laws of the Supreme Court, the Superior Council for the Judicial Magistracy and the Attorney General's Office as a priority for its action.

The fact was revealed last Tuesday to the press by one of the members of the CRJD, Judge Raul Araújo, after the first meeting of the referred commission, which is coordinated by the minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós.

According to the lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the public Agostinho Neto University, another priority falls on the remuneration status of public prosecutors.

In regard to the remuneration status in force in the country, he said that it was approved in 1994, so there is an urgent need to update it, so that judicial magistrates and prosecutors can develop their activity with seriousness, skills and dignity.

On the other hand, he affirmed that this process is being conducted by the Superior Council for the Judicial Magistracy, which will follow up the process of computerization of the courts, the definition of training policies for judicial magistrates, public prosecutors and justice officials.

On his turn, the minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, said that the Justice and Law Reform is part of the implementation of the Constitution of the Republic of 2010 and represents a process that concerns all the country's sovereign bodies.

He assured that the technical group for criminal matters, assigned to the previous commission, will continue to monitor the legislative process regarding the new Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

CRJD was created by Presidential Decree No. 72/20, of 26 May, to coordinate the overall strategy of Reform and Law within the framework of State Reform, to monitor the implementation process of the new judicial organization, ensuring and facilitating the articulation of various sectoral programmes related to the reform, as well as to continue and elaborate the process of creation of legal documents.

This meeting was attended by the President of the Constitutional Court, Manuel Aragão, the Supreme Court Chief Justice, Joel Leonardo, and the head of the Court of Audits, Exalgina Gambôa, as well as the Attorney General of the Republic, Hélder Pitta-Grós, and the chairman of the Angolan Bar Association (OAA), Luís Monteiro, among other guests.