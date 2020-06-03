Angola: Eccas Council of Ministers Meets in Videoconference

Luanda — The 9th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) takes place on the 3rd and the 4th of June, in videoconference, with the participation of the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The session will address, among other items on the agenda, the pre-selection of the members of the ECCAS Commission, as well as analyze the political and security situation in the Central African Republic, based on the Report of the Secretary General of ECCAS, prepared by the Central African Rapid Alert System.

The analysis of the information note prepared by the ECCAS 's Secretariat about the modalities of organizing the next session of the ECCAS Conference of Heads of State and Government will also be reviewed on the first day of works.

According to a note from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) that has reached ANGOP, the agenda for the second day reserves, among other issues, the analysis and adoption of the Draft Regional Strategy against Covid-19.

It also indicates that the pre-election process aims to fill in the positions of President of the Commission, a role for which the Republic of Angola competes with Ambassador Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo, currently Deputy Executive Secretary for Political Affairs of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, and a vice-president.

"There are still five vacancies for commissioners to fill, namely for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Common Market, Economic Monetary and Financial Affairs; Environment, Natural Resources and Rural Development; Promotion of Gender, Human and Social Development, and Spatial Planning and Infrastructure", highlights the document.

The session basically aims to discuss the reform process of the regional organization, whose revised Treaty was initialed by the Heads of State and Government during the IX Extraordinary Summit held in Libreville, Republic of Gabon, in December 2019, which, among other decisions, called on member states to present candidates to fill the organic framework of the regional body.

For the event, Angola will also be represented by the ministers of Finance, Vera Daves, of Economy and Planning, Sérgio dos Santos, and of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The delegation will also be integrated by the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, and senior officials from the ministerial departments invited.

ECCAS was created in Libreville, Gabon, in October 1983 and groups together Angola, Cameroon, Burundi, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Republic of Congo, Rwanda and São Tomé and Prince.