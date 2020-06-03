Namibia: Governor Calls for Action On Menstrual Health

3 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre Itope has called on institutions to incorporate menstrual hygiene in their policies to ensure women are treated with dignity.

Andre last week made this call at a celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) at Karibib under the theme "It is Time for Action".

"Given the multiple challenges women and adolescent girls face, it is evident that promoting menstrual hygiene management is not only a sanitation matter, but also an important step towards safeguarding the dignity, bodily integrity and overall life opportunities of women and girls," said the Erongo governor.

The event was organised by Naomi Kefas, founder of Ecosanitry Trading Cc, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company.

She said girls are struggling to access pads during the Covid-19 pandemic, because it was available to them at schools.

Kefas used the event to donate pads and sanitisers to the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation for distribution through constituency councillor offices as well as life skills teachers in the region.

The donation is expected to benefit about 500 destitute girls and young women in the region.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) is celebrated on 28 May globally to break the silence around periods and raise awareness of the importance for women and girls to be able to hygienically manage menstruation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.