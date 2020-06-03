Namibia: Governor Calls for Action On Menstrual Health

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre Itope has called on institutions to incorporate menstrual hygiene in their policies to ensure women are treated with dignity.

Andre last week made this call at a celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) at Karibib under the theme "It is Time for Action".

"Given the multiple challenges women and adolescent girls face, it is evident that promoting menstrual hygiene management is not only a sanitation matter, but also an important step towards safeguarding the dignity, bodily integrity and overall life opportunities of women and girls," said the Erongo governor.

The event was organised by Naomi Kefas, founder of Ecosanitry Trading Cc, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company.

She said girls are struggling to access pads during the Covid-19 pandemic, because it was available to them at schools.

Kefas used the event to donate pads and sanitisers to the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation for distribution through constituency councillor offices as well as life skills teachers in the region.

The donation is expected to benefit about 500 destitute girls and young women in the region.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) is celebrated on 28 May globally to break the silence around periods and raise awareness of the importance for women and girls to be able to hygienically manage menstruation.