Angola: Ministry of Education Assesses Distance Learning Efficiency

3 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The upgrade of the TV and radio classes in the primary and first cycle (7th to 9th grade) education system were analyzed last Tuesday, in Luanda, at a meeting between the minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, and coordinators of the projects.

During the meeting, which took place in one of the meeting rooms of the Ministry of Education, the secretary of State for General and Pre-school Education, Pacheco Francisco, said that the contingency plan drawn up by the Ministry of Education for occupying children's time at home, with the support of parents and guardians, was successfully completed. "The TV and radio classes helped the students not to stop in their learning process", he underlined. "There were seven weeks of classes, this from February to March (beginning of Covid-19), and we had to find some tools to occupy the children's time", he stressed, adding that holidays or educational breaks are good, but when someone leaves doing what is usual (taking classes) loses skills. The secretary of State made it known that the selection of the 50 teachers who participated in the project was not easy, since some had difficulties in working in classrooms different from the usual one. Pacheco Francisco also denied rumours circulated on social media that Cuban technicians are advising Angolan teachers in the field of the Portuguese language.

As for the return to face-to-face classes, he said they are working towards creating conditions for bio-safety, not only in schools but also in homes.

