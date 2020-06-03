Angola: COVID-19 - New Treatment Centre in Viana

3 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Municipality of Viana, in the Angolan capital, will benefit with a new covid-19 Screening and Treatment Centre, initially with 60 beds, an initiative of the public oil company Sonangol E.P, through its Girassol Clinic, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Located at kilometre 27 (KM 27), in the province's outskirt, the unit is readying to provide differentiated and humanized care to patients infected with the new coronavirus (SARS-COV-2), indicates a statement from the oil company to which ANGOP has had access.

The centre, the second in that municipality specifically for covid-19, in this first phase will have 30 beds for patients in differentiated care and an equal number for hospitalization of moderate cases. According to the note, the new Viana Screening and Treatment Centre must strictly comply with all bio-safety measures with regard to personal protective equipment and standard processing instituted by the World Health Organization (WHO). "The opening of this new space will allow the current Covid-19 Screening and Treatment Center, located in Building 2, near Girassol Clinic, to be deactivated, returning to its normal operation" - explains the note. At this time, Angola registers 86 cases, of which four died, 18 recovered and 64 active, including a one-month-old baby and a two-month-old baby. According to the Epidemiological report, by this time, the National Institute for Health Research (INIS) processed 10,451 samples, of which 86 were positive (57 from local transmission) and 9,911 negative, with the remaining 454 being processed.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.