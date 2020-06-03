Angola: COVID-19 - New Treatment Centre in Viana

Luanda — The Municipality of Viana, in the Angolan capital, will benefit with a new covid-19 Screening and Treatment Centre, initially with 60 beds, an initiative of the public oil company Sonangol E.P, through its Girassol Clinic, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Located at kilometre 27 (KM 27), in the province's outskirt, the unit is readying to provide differentiated and humanized care to patients infected with the new coronavirus (SARS-COV-2), indicates a statement from the oil company to which ANGOP has had access.

The centre, the second in that municipality specifically for covid-19, in this first phase will have 30 beds for patients in differentiated care and an equal number for hospitalization of moderate cases. According to the note, the new Viana Screening and Treatment Centre must strictly comply with all bio-safety measures with regard to personal protective equipment and standard processing instituted by the World Health Organization (WHO). "The opening of this new space will allow the current Covid-19 Screening and Treatment Center, located in Building 2, near Girassol Clinic, to be deactivated, returning to its normal operation" - explains the note. At this time, Angola registers 86 cases, of which four died, 18 recovered and 64 active, including a one-month-old baby and a two-month-old baby. According to the Epidemiological report, by this time, the National Institute for Health Research (INIS) processed 10,451 samples, of which 86 were positive (57 from local transmission) and 9,911 negative, with the remaining 454 being processed.