Namibia: Social Media Eager to Find Missing Girl

Namibians, using online platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, have set out to find 22-year-old Shannon 'Darlikie' Wasserfall, who has been missing since 10 April.

The frantic search for Wasserfall began around mid-April, when she went missing after dropping her two-year-old child off at her friend's house at Kuisebmond Walvis Bay.

It has been nearly two months since Wasserfall's disappearance, and there has been a lack of updates on the case.

This caused an uproar among her peers.

This past weekend, Namibian Twitter users created the hashtag #BringShannonHome, hoping to amplify the search for Wasserfall. Hundreds of users on the platform have posted, shared and retweeted the hashtag, and have created accompanying artwork.

Users are urging members of the public to share the hashtag every day until Wasserfall is found.

Furthermore, a petition has been started, asking the Namibian Police to continue investigating the case.

According to initial reports, a friend saw Wasserfall before she headed out to meet another friend.

Wasserfall was reportedly last seen at the Independence shop at Kuisebmond - a few metres away from her friend's house.

Speaking to The Namibian on Monday, Wasserfall's father, Tega Matheus, detailed slow progress by the police, as well as what he deems to be holes in the versions of stories of the last two people who saw his daughter. "I just spoke to deputy commissioner [Erastus] Iikuyu.

When I was at the coast last week, I happened to give them some information to follow up. They said they'd bring in IT experts to validate what our family was saying.

"Iikuyu said they will only tend to it [on Tuesday] as they were busy interrogating the friend and her [Wasserfall's] boyfriend," Matheus said.

He said Wasserfall's friends and family have been working tirelessly to find her.

"We want to hire a private investigator and we're just waiting for a letter of consent. There is a team of people who are asking every day what happened to Darlikie," he said.

Matheus said there are plans to mobilise a search party to explore the dunes and other abandoned localities at the town.

The investigating officer, Abuid Tjikamise, on the case told The Namibian they have thus far tried everything, but to no avail.

"We tried the cellphone, the boyfriend, the friends.

We went through their phones, but nothing. We even tried to trace her phone," he said.

Tjikamise said the one phone they haven't been able to search yet is the boyfriend's.

"He claims he lost the phone, and we have to trace the phone now," he said.

Furthermore, the officer said the police have already searched the homes of the boyfriend and friends, as well as the dunes and the beach.

"The body would have come up already if it was at sea," Tjikamise said.

He said investigations are ongoing and other tracing mechanisms will be employed.

"The social media campaign is helping a lot. We would perhaps also follow the reward idea," he said.