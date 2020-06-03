Angola: Expo Dubai Postponed to October 2021

3 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Universal Exhibition (Expo), whose opening was scheduled for October 20, 2020, was adjourned to the same month in 2021, announced on Tuesday the country's Inter-ministerial Commission for Expo Dubai.

In a note sent to ANGOP, the commission points out the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for the postponement of the event, which was expected to bring together more than 190 countries.

For the event, Angola had planned to present a pavilion with the theme "Oportunidades" (Opportunities), with the incorporation of the sub-theme "Connecting with the tradition to innovate".

According to the document, changing the date does not mean canceling the activity, which is why the registered countries will have to carry on with the projects they have already started, namely the completion of the construction of the exhibition pavilions.

The note adds that the date change was approved by the International Exhibition Bureau assembly, which defined the end date of the event as March 31, 2022.

Dubai counted on the international fair to attract around 25 million tourists and stimulate its economy, which is heavily dependent on trade, tourism and the real estate sector, areas that have suffered the effects of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of covid- 19.

This edition was scheduled to take place between October 20, 2020, and April 10, 2021, focusing on sharing ideas, innovation and encouraging collaboration.

This exhibition - which takes place in a space of 4.38 square kilometres, in the southern district of Dubai, close to Al Maktoum International Airport - will have its own metro station, capable of carrying 36,000 passengers per hour.

The first World Expo was held in 1851 at London's Crystal Palace and was known as the Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations and it displayed about a thousand items showing the inventions of the industrial revolution.

The most recent exhibition, which started in 2015, was held in Milan, Italy, under the theme "Feeding the planet, energy for life".

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency.

