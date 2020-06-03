Namibia: Will Ayden and Tamaryn Get Famous?

Brother and sister duo Ayden (24) and Tamaryn (21) Beukes made it to the top 20 of kykNET's talent competition 'Maak My Famous'.

Fans of the Namibian pair are anxiously anticipating the announcement of the top 10 finalists tonight.

The two young singers are from Narraville, at Walvis Bay.

Ayden started singing at the age of two, while Tamaryn found her way to the spotlight in high school.

They had their first public performance at De Duine Secondary School in 2013.

With more than 8 000 entries this year, the TV show offers talented dancers, rappers, opera singers and even a few family collaborations the platform to showcase their talent and compete for a chance at fame.

The winners receive a cash prize of R100 000, a car sponsored by Toyota, and a contract by All-Star Management, including a tour with Emo Adams for a year.

"Everything on TV looks so easy, but the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes is really astonishing," Ayden says.

He says even if they don't make it to the top 10 they will continue making music. The duo has released two cover songs thus far and Ayden says they plan to release original music soon.

"If we win, we'll be touring all over Namibia and South Africa. We will definitely pursue a career in singing. We will release songs after the competition or maybe an album. We are not very creative when it comes to writing songs, but we're sure we will get better as time progresses," Ayden says.

He says they entered the talent competition after family and friends encouraged them to do so.

"We received a call on 3 December from the organisers saying we made it to the top 48. We flew to Cape Town to compete three days before the show started. What we missed most is our mom's cooking," Ayden says.

Tamaryn says she is grateful for being part of the contest and has learnt a lot.

"The competition is very tough, all of the contestants are very talented. One challenge we experienced in the past was with stage performances. The mentors really helped us with this. They taught us how to use the stage, how to interact with the audience as well as each other while performing. Before we would only stand close to each other in one place. We have both grown so much. We will keep Namibia's name high," Ayden says.

Tune in to tonight's show at 20h00 on kykNET, DStv channel 144, and 21h00 on kykNET & kie, channel 145.