Namibia: Gender-Based Violence Rampant Over Weekend

SEVERAL incidents of gender-based violence occurred in the country over the weekend.

A 21-year old woman was allegedly raped by her uncle believed to be in his 40s at Goreangab Dam in Windhoek on Friday evening.

The suspect fled after the incident and is yet to be arrested, said national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

At the Mafugu village in the Kavango West region, a man allegedly assaulted his 43-year old sister with a broomstick. The incident occurred on Sunday morning and an arrest has yet to be made.

According to Shikwambi, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an adult male, who found her at a water well.

The girl's guardian reported the matter to the police.

The suspect has not been arrested and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, at the Ndiyona village in the Kavango East region, it is alleged that a known suspect threatened to stab a 14-year-old girl with a knife, pulled her into the bushes and proceeded to rape her in November 2019.

The minor's mother has now reported it to the police, while the girl is seven months pregnant.

The suspect has not been arrested and investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Shikwambi in a crime report released yesterday said in the first incident in the Ohangwena region, one-year-old Severus Natangwe was found dead in a bucket of water at the family house in the Onamafila village on Sunday.

Also in the Onamafila village, it is alleged that two-year-old Pombili Shakela drowned in an earth dam located near his family's homestead in the afternoon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Tsumeb, Anderson Mbango (11 months old) was also found drowned in a bucket of water in the family home at Nomtsoub location.

According to Shikwambi, the next of kin of all three children have been informed of their deaths and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, five separate housebreaking incidents in Windhoek were reported to the Namibian Police over the weekend.

One incident occurred in Pionierspark, where it is alleged that the suspect(s) stole household items to the value of N$27 000, while in Kleine Kuppe a laptop valued at N$12 000 was stolen in one incident.

In another incident in Kleine Kuppe, two laptops, a cellphone and an external hard drive to the value of N$28 000 were stolen from a house. The three thefts occurred on Friday. In Dorado Park, it is alleged that suspect(s) jumped over a wall to steal a television set, a laptop and jewellery with a combined value of N$70 000. Shikwambi said this incident occurred between Friday and Sunday.

In Katutura, on Sunday evening, suspects allegedly damaged a yard fence, broke open a wooden door and gained entry into a shop where they stole N$4 000 in cash, a flat screen TV, a microwave, a laptop, a G4s alarm computer box and a monitor. The microwave was recovered abandoned in a riverbed.

According to Shikwambi, no arrests have been made and police investigations continue.