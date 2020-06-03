South Africa: Court Rules Lockdown Rules 'Invalid' Amid School Reopening Rows, Test Backlogs and Collapse of Local Media

analysis

On Tuesday, a high court declared lockdown Level 3 and 4 regulations 'invalid and unconstitutional'. The Western Cape continued to come under fire for its decision to reopen schools on Monday. The Eastern Cape's response to Covid-19 has been weakened by a huge backlog of test results and healthcare workers who refuse to work or treat Covid-19 patients. And, while local media have seen record-high audience numbers, their revenue continues to dry up.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 2 June at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State did not provide updates by the time of publishing:

The High Court in Pretoria has declared the lockdown Level 4 and 3 regulations invalid and unconstitutional. It has suspended the declaration of invalidity for 14 days, during which time lockdown Level 3 regulations remain in place. In the meantime, the regulations must be amended and republished by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and other relevant ministers.

The SA Human Rights Commission has asked Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Western Cape...