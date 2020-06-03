South Africa: Lockdown Level 3 - Deff Clarifies Rules for Game Drives, Fishing and Hunting

analysis

The Level 3 regulations around game drives, recreational fishing and hunting have been clarified by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF). There is some relaxation and even game auctions will be allowed under strict conditions.

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), as expected, brought some clarity to the rules around game drives, recreational fishing and hunting in a statement on Monday 1 June. Game viewing, of course, is a key part of the collapsed tourism sector and the rules apply to private reserves and game farms - many of which are in serious financial trouble - as well as state-run parks.

The bottom line is that self-driving will be allowed, but don't expect the parks to fill up with SUVs just yet, as inter-provincial, not to mention foreign, travel restrictions remain in place. Preparations must also be made before the gates open.

"The iSimangaliso Wetland Park [in KZN] will, as of today, be getting the park ready for visitors. Besides staff returning to work, deep cleaning of the offices and public facilities have started. Additional work will be done by rangers and conservationists, including cutting back of trees and removing logs from roads. Once compliance requirements...