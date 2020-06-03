South Africa: Multitudes Gather in Soweto As Liquor Stores Reopen

analysis

Soweto residents came out in their numbers on Monday to purchase alcohol as the lockdown ban on alcohol came to an end.

There was congestion in parts of Soweto as alcohol sales were permitted again after a lengthy ban due to the coronavirus.

Hundreds of people queued at the Protea Gardens Liquor City and hundreds more queued at Midway Liquor Wholesalers just across the road. Thuli Dladla said she could not imagine her birthday without her favourite drinks.

"Every time when it's my birthday I buy alcohol to celebrate. I nearly missed out because of lockdown but my favourite drinks came back just in time for my birthday."

Dladla said she turned 33 on the day and could no longer function normally without her favourite tipples.

Aubrey Mkanama, 62, said authorities had no right to tell senior citizens like himself why and when to drink.

"It made no sense to me. The cigarette ban too. People are buying cigarettes on the black market," said Mkanama.

Midway Liquor Wholesalers was a hive of activity on Monday. So busy was the place that traffic headed for the Avalon Cemetery and Midway Train Station came to a standstill.

Many people who bought their...