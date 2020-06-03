Namibia: Online Gamers Encouraged to Register Ahead of National Tournament

3 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) has invited players and teams alike to participate in this year's National Tournament in Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA2 from the comfort of their own homes.

Registrations for this PC title is available on the NESA website www.esportsnamibia.org and will close on 3 June at 17:00, but according to the association there might be a possibility to extend the due date.

The association said teams that are interested to participate should ensure that all team members are registered and paid before they will be allowed to participate in this online tournament scheduled to officially start on 7 June.

Entry fees are charged at N$50 for fully registered and paid NESA Members, and N$100 for Non-NESA Members. The NESA Membership fee is N$250 per annum and registrations can be done on the NESA website.

Players should note that only Namibians that are NESA Members will be eligible for National Esports Team selections. Non-Namibians are welcome to also apply for NESA membership as this support will go a long way in supporting NESA to grow gaming as a sport in Namibia.

According to the organisors, cash prizes are up for grabs, while Namibian players will be evaluated for possible selection to the Namibian Esports Team.

For more information regarding NESA's 2020 National Tournaments visit their Facebook page @Nesa.Namibia or our website www.esportsnamibia.org . Please note that all NESA events and tournaments are subject to our new COVID-19 policy.

