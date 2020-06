MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Chairperson Obey has been granted ZWL$1000 bail after he appeared before Harare Magistrates Court today.

Sithole spend the night at Harare Central Police Station after being arrested yesterday on charges of participating in an unsanctioned demonstration.

His lawyers Obey Shava and Jeremiah Bamu told journalists that Sithole was asked to surrender his passport and to report once every fortnight at Harare Central Police CID law and order.

