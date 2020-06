KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan's Ministry of Health announced 137 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths bringing the country's total to 5310.

The Ministry said 103 infected persons have recovered.

The new cases were reported in Khartoum State (98), Gezira (33), Kassala (4), and Red Sea (2).

The death toll reached 302 and recovered cases 1625.