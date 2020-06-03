Zimbabwe: ZRP Blocks Zanu-PF From Demonstrating At U.S. Embassy

3 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has blocked the ruling party, ZANU PF from demonstrating at the United States of America Embassy against the killing of George Floyd and economic sanctions imposed on the country by the West tomorrow.

In a letter directed to ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda, the ZRP said the demonstration can not take place as it contravenes COVID19 regulation rules.

"Whilst the demonstration is for a noble cause, it contravenes with section 5 (1) of S.I. 83 of 2020 of the COVID19 offences. Take note that gatherings of whatever purpose are prohibited during this period save for those exempted in the statutory instrument," reads part of the statement.

George Floyd is a black American citizen who died over a week ago from acts of police brutality.

His death has since sparked riots across the North American country and social media protests across the globe.

Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

