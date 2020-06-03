Zimbabwe: Court Delays Ruling Advocate Thabani Mpofu's Bail Application

3 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi will later today make a ruling on a bail application by Advocate Thabani Mpofu's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mpofu was arrested on Monday after he presented himself before the police and was detained at Rhodesville Police Station.

According to Mtetwa, Mutevedzi promised to make a ruling before end of day today.

She however refused to comment on the case saying she will only do so once a ruling has been made.

Advocate Mpofu is being charged with defeating the course of justice.

The state was represented by Michael Reza.

