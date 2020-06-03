South Africa: Wokeness, the Political Economy of Racism and Who Can Lay Claim to Being Black

opinion

One of the great successes of apartheid was dividing and ruling the black population by making a distinction between so-called coloureds, Indians and black Africans. How the woke generation today furthers that by drawing a distinction between yellow-boned, mix-race kids and Indian descendants, is sad. All they are doing is perpetuating apartheid doctrine and dividing the black population.

My otherwise tranquil week was curiously disrupted by my twins (17 years old in July) asking all sorts of questions about race, identity politics and who has lineage to the cotton-picking plantations in North America. It all started with who can and cannot use the word "nigger". Naturally, there seems to be consensus that blacks can use the term and whites cannot. In come colourism, yes you heard me, there is an overt attempt on the part of some blacks to differentiate between who is really black, and by this I mean 100% black (their emphasis).

In much the same way the apartheid system attempted to divide and rule us as black people, so too today do these woke people perpetuate the same narrative. You are fair-skinned and hence would have been considered a house nigger and you would have been treated...