South Africa: Wokeness, the Political Economy of Racism and Who Can Lay Claim to Being Black

3 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

One of the great successes of apartheid was dividing and ruling the black population by making a distinction between so-called coloureds, Indians and black Africans. How the woke generation today furthers that by drawing a distinction between yellow-boned, mix-race kids and Indian descendants, is sad. All they are doing is perpetuating apartheid doctrine and dividing the black population.

My otherwise tranquil week was curiously disrupted by my twins (17 years old in July) asking all sorts of questions about race, identity politics and who has lineage to the cotton-picking plantations in North America. It all started with who can and cannot use the word "nigger". Naturally, there seems to be consensus that blacks can use the term and whites cannot. In come colourism, yes you heard me, there is an overt attempt on the part of some blacks to differentiate between who is really black, and by this I mean 100% black (their emphasis).

In much the same way the apartheid system attempted to divide and rule us as black people, so too today do these woke people perpetuate the same narrative. You are fair-skinned and hence would have been considered a house nigger and you would have been treated...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.