South Africa: 7 Children in COVID-19 Ward At Cape Town's Red Cross Hospital

Seven children are in a dedicated Covid-19 ward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town.

This was reported to News24 on Wednesday by the hospital's head of paediatric emergency care, Dr Heloise Buys.

And the hospital also confirmed that two of the minors who have died of the virus so far since the pandemic hit the country, were both patients at Red Cross.

The Covid-19 unit treats children who are 13-years-old and younger, she explained.

"Sadly, we have lost two children, who had very complicated underlying medical conditions. One was a 15-year-old, and one was a one-year-old," the doctor reported.

"The ward has seven positive children, at the moment. But there are also children who are under investigation. They have been swabbed, but we are awaiting their results. So there may be more coming up (for admission).

"We've seen children under the age of a month, who have been positive."

According to the SABC, a total of 37 positive tests have been recorded at the hospital since the start of the pandemic.

Children are known to experience milder symptoms of the virus than adults, various studies have shown. Children with co-morbidities though are naturally at a bigger risk.

The hospital on Wednesday unveiled the first "child-friendly" Covid-19 "Testing and Triage" centre - resplendent in brightly-coloured murals to ease children's anxiety.

It is also the only hospital in the province to cater for children and their parents or care-givers.

Buys said: "All children need their care-givers, or parents. So we will allow one care-giver to accompany the child. Right through this entire journey, the parent is at the child's side."

Parents or care-givers would also be tested, before they walked this journey with their young one.

