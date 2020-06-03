South Africa: Surf Youth Programme Shifts Focus to Feeding the Hungry in Lockdown

3 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Will Bendix and Alan Van Gysen

South African surfers have been portrayed in a one-dimensional light during the Covid-19 pandemic. On the ground in Strandfontein, on the Cape Flats, the reality is far more inspiring.

Every morning at 5, Kaltoema Samodien gets up in the dark, brushes her teeth and washes her face. She prays, facing northeast, before having a cup of tea. Then she starts to cook.

Using an enormous steel pot, she mixes 10kg of maize meal and water that she brings to the boil on a gas cooker, using a wooden ladle to stir. It takes on average two hours to make the "pap porridge" that will go towards feeding 500 residents in her community of Strandfontein, many of them young children.

"The children depend on the porridge," says Samodien as she stirs, adding, "If I get tired, then I get my husband to stir the pot for me. It's a blessing for us to do it."

Elders from Masincedane dish out the morning meal to residents from funding from 9 Miles Project. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)

When the porridge is ready, husband Ederies stands out front in the sandy courtyard, cups his hands, and bellows "Pap! Pap! Pap!" as neighbours queue up...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.