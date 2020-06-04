Rwanda: France Agrees to Extradite Rwanda Genocide Suspect Kabuga to UN Court

U.S. Department of State
Pictures of Felicen Kabuga on the U.S. State Department's website about fugitives from justice.
3 June 2020
Radio France Internationale
By Agencies

A French court has ordered Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tribunal to face genocide charges for bankrolling and arming ethnic Hutu militias that killed 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in 1994.

Kabuga is indicted for genocide and incitement to commit genocide, among other charges.

The 87-year-old, whose arrest in Paris in May ended a manhunt that lasted more than two decades, has called the charges lies.

His lawyers say he will not receive a fair trial at the tribunal, which is based in The Hague and in Arusha, Tanzania. They also say his health is too delicate for him to be transferred to Africa, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

