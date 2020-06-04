Gambia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs-The Gambia - Press Statement

Gwinnett County
The scene of the shooting in Georgia in the United States.
2 June 2020
Government of the Gambia (Banjul)
press release

Banjul — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia has learnt with regret the unfortunate incident in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America, that resulted in the death of Mr. Momodou Lamin Sisay, a 39 year old Gambian on Friday 29th May 2020.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Gambian Embassy in Washington DC to engage the relevant US authorities including the State Department to seek transparent, credible and objective investigation on the matter. Consequently, the Honourary Consul in Georgia and the Gambian Embassy in Washington DC are on the ground to support the family of the deceased and to also work with US authorities in establishing circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Sisay.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray that the Almighty Allah grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and further grant the departed soul a place in Jannatul Firdaus

