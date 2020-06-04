Gambia: GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Gwinnett County

The scene of the shooting in Georgia in the United States.
2 June 2020
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (Georgia, United States)
press release

June 2, 2020 update - The driver has been identified as Momodou Lamin Sisay, 39, of Lithonia.

Original Release - May 29, 2020

Gwinnett County, GA (May 29, 2020) – On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Snellville Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:49 a.m., a Snellville PD officer attempted to stop a vehicle along Skyland Drive for a vehicle tag violation.  The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued leading to Temple Johnson Road.

During the chase, Snellville PD officers initiated a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and stop in the 2100 block of Temple Johnson Road.  Officers approached the vehicle and gave verbal commands for the driver to show his hands.  The driver did not comply.  Snellville PD officers were preparing to use a non-lethal device to enter the vehicle when the driver pointed a handgun at the officers.  Officers fired at the driver and pulled back to take cover behind their patrol vehicles.  Officers continued to give the driver verbal commands.  The driver again did not comply and was revving his car’s engine while unsuccessfully attempting to leave the scene.

Snellville PD requested assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) SWAT Team.  GCPD SWAT responded and attempted to negotiate with the driver who was still in the vehicle.  During the standoff, the driver pointed his weapon and fired at the SWAT officers.  One GCPD SWAT officer fired his weapon.  GCPD SWAT approached the vehicle and found the driver unresponsive.  The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was located at the scene.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.  The driver’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

No officers were injured during the incident.

GBI will continue its independent investigation and when completed it will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright © 2020 Georgia Bureau of Investigation. All rights reserved.
