Nigeria: NCX Completes 12 New Warehouses, Asks for Farmers' Produce

4 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) has commissioned 12 delivery warehouses with a combined capacity of more than 26,000MT.

The warehouses are located in different geo-political zones across the country for the provision of state-of-the-art storage and quality assurance services.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Exchange, Zaheera Baba-Ari, told newsmen that the warehouses were being established to support trading activities on its trading floor for the benefit of Nigerian commodity traders and consumers, including food processors, exporters, National Food Reserve Agency and World Food Program, among others.

She stated that the warehouses are located in Zamfara, Bauchi, Kogi, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Nassarawa and Kano states to facilitate trade in cocoa, sesame seed, soya beans, maize, sorghum, cashew, paddy rice and cow pea, among other commercially viable agricultural commodities.

The MD/CEO revealed that under the next phase of the programme, more warehousing capacity would be rolled out in Adamawa, Cross River, Ondo, Oyo and Lagos states, in addition to others located in the states already covered.

She urged relevant stakeholders to take advantage of the NCX warehouses located across the country for year-round availability of high quality raw materials input for improved productive industrial capacity.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust.

