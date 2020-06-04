Nigeria's COVID-19 Total Tops 11,000 With 348 New Cases

4 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria's cumulative cases of Covid-19 climbed to 11,166 with 348 new coronavirus infections confirmed on Wednesday.

Lagos continues to top states with the highest burden with 163 confirmed cases, data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease on Wednesday night show.

Of the new infections confirmed on Wednesday, Lagos is followed by Abuja, Ebonyi and Rivers.

A total 315 people have died and another 3,329 discharged from hospital.

A breakdown of the new infections confirmed by state shows:

Lagos-163

FCT-76

Ebonyi-23

Rivers-21

Delta-8

Nasarawa-8

Niger-8

Enugu-6

Bauchi-5

Edo-5

Ekiti-5

Ondo-5

Gombe-5

Benue-4

Ogun-2

Osun-1

Plateau-1

Kogi-1

Anambra-1

