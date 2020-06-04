Rwanda: RDF Receives Anti-COVID-19 Supplies From China

4 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Wednesday, June 3, received a variety of personal protective equipment from China for fighting Covid-19.

Worth about US$290,000, the supplies were donated directly from China's People's Liberation Army as part of the two countries' military-to-military ties.

Arriving onboard an aircraft belonging to the Chinese Air Force, the equipment included disposable medical masks, surgical masks, medical N95 respirators, medical safety goggles, disposable one-piece protective gowns, infusion pumps, infrared thermometers, among others.

While at the handover ceremony, Rao Hongwei, the Chinese ambassador to Rwanda said that the support is of great significance under the current circumstances, and hoped that they will assist Rwanda to improve the capability to fight against the pandemic.

The consignment of personal protective equipment donated by China's People's Liberation Army is offloaded at Kigali International Airport on Wednesday, June 3

"The donation not only shows the profound and friendly military relations between China and Rwanda but also stands as the practice of China's vision to build a community of a shared future for mankind," he said.

"The Chinese side attaches great importance to China-Rwanda military to military ties which is an indispensable part of our bilateral relations. Both sides have frequent exchanges and co-operation on UN peacekeeping, anti-terrorism, humanitarian relief, epidemic research and also public health sector. I strongly believe that with strong support from China and from around the world Rwanda will overcome the pandemic at an earlier date," he added.

Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Rwanda's Chief of Defence Staff thanked the People's Liberation Army for the gesture, saying it is "another sign of continuing to strengthen the existing excellent relations between the two armies."

"As they say: a friend in need is a friend indeed, this shows that our brothers from China think about us," he said.

"In this particular moment of this pandemic of Covid-19 we can work together to find a solution to this problem. And the donation we have received today shows that if we put our efforts together we can definitely fight and overcome this challenge."

