Nigeria: NRC Issues Guidelines for Passenger Train Services

Ahead of the resumption of passenger train services nationwide, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has started developing protocols and guidelines for safe operations, Daily Trust reports.

However, no definite date yet for the resumption of the train services.

Director of Operations of the NRC, Mr. Niyi Ali in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday said the passenger services would resume as soon as the ban on interstate movement was lifted by the federal government.

Our correspondent reports that like other modes of transportation, which suspended services at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRC also suspended passenger train services including the flagship Abuja-Kaduna train service, Lagos-Kano Express train on the old narrow gauge, the Lagos-Ogun passenger services, among others.

But ahead of the resumption, the NRC plans to increase the frequencies of train services especially in Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan axes with the near completion of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge train.

Just this week, the NRC took delivery of dozens of coaches, which were ordered for in March.

"The coaches have been transported to Nigerian train base in Papalanto, Ogun state and will be used on the Lagos-Ibadan railway when operations begin," the NRC said on its Twitter page.

The NRC chief however said passengers should expect increased services when the interstate movement restriction was lifted.

He disclosed that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRC has been operating freight services from the Apapa Ports to various terminals in Lagos and Ogun states.