Nigeria: NRC Issues Guidelines for Passenger Train Services

4 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

Ahead of the resumption of passenger train services nationwide, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has started developing protocols and guidelines for safe operations, Daily Trust reports.

However, no definite date yet for the resumption of the train services.

Director of Operations of the NRC, Mr. Niyi Ali in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday said the passenger services would resume as soon as the ban on interstate movement was lifted by the federal government.

Our correspondent reports that like other modes of transportation, which suspended services at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRC also suspended passenger train services including the flagship Abuja-Kaduna train service, Lagos-Kano Express train on the old narrow gauge, the Lagos-Ogun passenger services, among others.

But ahead of the resumption, the NRC plans to increase the frequencies of train services especially in Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan axes with the near completion of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge train.

Just this week, the NRC took delivery of dozens of coaches, which were ordered for in March.

"The coaches have been transported to Nigerian train base in Papalanto, Ogun state and will be used on the Lagos-Ibadan railway when operations begin," the NRC said on its Twitter page.

The NRC chief however said passengers should expect increased services when the interstate movement restriction was lifted.

He disclosed that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRC has been operating freight services from the Apapa Ports to various terminals in Lagos and Ogun states.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.