Malawi Striker Temwa Chawinga Participates in Wuhan First Training Session

3 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Samuel Ahmadu -Goal

China-based Malawi women football star Temwa Chawinga has resumed training for the first time with her new teammates at Chinese club Wuhan this week since signing in January.

China-based women football star Temwa Chawinga

The Malawi international joined the Chinese Women's Super League (CWSL) outfit on a two-year deal after mutually parting ways with Swedish side Kvarnsvedens with 18 months left on her deal.

On arriving in China, she became the second Malawian to move to the Asian nation after her sister Tabitha, but normal life soon disappeared in Wuhan as the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite the lockdown easing after nearly three months in April, the striker was still worried about going out, having been indoors for 76 days, but insists she has not regretted joining the Chinese club.

Since mid-May, Chinese authorities granted clubs permission to resume training for the first time after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

Hopes of the league season kicking off in the coming weeks are now increasingly likely, with Guangdong, Changchun, Jiangsu Suning and now Wuhan resuming training.

"Wuhan Jiangda are back to the training sessions!," the Chinese women's team confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday.

"For this busy first day of June, the club had the return of seven players who were part of the #SteelRoses training camp in Suzhou last month."

The 21-year-old shot into the limelight in Europe since joining Swedish club Kvarnsvedens in 2017, scoring 59 goals in 57 matches, including 35 in 28 games in all competitions last season.

She was impressive on her continental campaign with the She Flames, scoring six goals in four games and finished joint-second top scorer with her sister Tabitha in the Caf Women's Olympic qualifiers.

Wuhan will be hoping to improve on their rankings and challenge for glory this season with the acquisition of Chawinga after they finished fourth last season with 19 points from 14 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.