Angola: COVID-19 - Field Hospital Reaches Lunda Norte Province

3 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The material for the construction of the 200-bed field hospital for covid-19 patients in northeastern Lunda Norte province, started to arrive Wednesday in the provincial capital city Dundo.

An angle of Dundo city, Lunda Norte province (northeast)

Receiving the material, Lunda Norte governor, Ernesto Muangala, said the operation of transportation of the hospital construction material will be complete on Friday this week.

The hospital will comprise intensive, intermediate and general services wards where ventilators will be installed, including clinic laboratories, monitors, perfusion and infusion pumps and other facilities.

The Lunda Norte field hospital is part of a wide programme of installation of such facilities around Angola, to fight the covid-19 pandemic that has so far infected 86 people, with four deaths, 18 recoveries and 64 active patients in stable condition.

