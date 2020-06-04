Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Enters Third Day Without New Infection

Luanda — Angola has entered the third day in a row without a single positive case of covid-19 on Wednesday, thus keeping its 86 infections tally unchanged, Angop has learned.

The information was released in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said until now Angola has reported four deaths, 18 recoveries and 64 active cases, including one needing special attention.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing, Mufinda said the authorities are currently monitoring 456 suspected cases, while 1.160 people are under investigation and 1.049 in institutional quarantine.