Angola: EU Announces 10 Million Euros Aid for Angola

3 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The European Union (EU) has earmarked 10 million Euros to help Angola implement covid-19 impact mitigation programmes, Angop has learned.

EU ambassador to Angola, Tomás Ulicny

The information was released Wednesday in Luanda by the EU ambassador to Angola, Tomás Ulicny, at the end of an audience with President João Lourenço.

Speaking to journalists, the diplomat said the money will also be used to support programmes under the EU development fund underway in Angola's southern region.

Tomás Ulicny said during the audience he and President João Lourenço spoke about the European Union-African Union Summit scheduled to take place from October 28-29 this year in Brussels, Belgium.

He said the presence of President João Lourenço in the Brussels Summit will help strengthen existing new Angola-EU partnership.

According to him, the audience also reviewed the situation in Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

