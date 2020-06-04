Malawi: Muluzi Urges People to Vote for Udf/DPP Alliance

3 June 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Andrew Mkonda

Karonga — MANA

The UDF/DPP Alliance running mate in the fresh presidential elections, Atupele Muluzi has urged people in Karonga to vote for the alliance saying they are the only parties that have the welfare of people at heart.

Muluzi was speaking Tuesday when he addressed a campaign rally at Karonga Freedom Park.

"Never be cheated by leaders of opposition parties. They have nothing to offer to Malawians. MCP had chance to rule this country for thirty years but this country never developed the way it is developing today.

"This country needs to move forward and it's only the UDF/DPP Alliance under the leadership of Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika that can achieve that," said Muluzi.

Muluzi then pledged that once ushered into government, the UDF/DPP Alliance will ensure that Karonga becomes a tourist attraction center by improving the district's infrastructure.

"This district is very important as far as the economy of this country is concerned. The rice grown here can be sold outside the country.

"We want to have rice milling factories for the grains value addition thereby creating employment for both women and the youth in the district," he said.

DPP Treasurer General, Jappie Mhango said the alliance will win- again the elections because Mutharika has developed the country within short a period.

"People of the northern region are behind this alliance and its torch bearer Prof. Peter Mutharika because they know that MCP has not yet changed. A lion is a lion. It doesnt matter whether it changes a mountain. It will remain a lion," he said.

Before holding the mass rally, Muluzi and UDF/DPP officials conducted several whistle stop rallies at major trading centers in the district.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

