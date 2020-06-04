Namibia: Principal Confident About COVID-19 Infection Control Measures At School

GRADES 11 and 12 pupils of PK de Villiers High School at Keetmanshoop returned to classrooms today after almost four months away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school's headmaster, Pieter Skeyer, said he was confident about the infection control measures the school has taken to guarantee the safety of its pupils.

He said all pupils were wearing masks and provided with sanitisers to maintain the health protocol at the school.

According to Skeyer, close to 200 pupils were divided into 14 classes to also maintain social distancing.