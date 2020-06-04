Malawi: Minister Mchacha Under Fire for Marrying Girl As 3rd Wife

3 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Cabinet minister Charles Mchacha has come under stormy criticism for marrying and impregnating a girl.

Mchacha has taken his third wife and wedded in Nikka, a Muslim ceremony Mchacha and his third official wife New wife for Mchacha

Malawians have taken up in social media platforms to criticize the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south.

It is said that is his third wife.

Pictures of Mchacha and the girl emerged this week after they wed in Muslim tradition over the weekend.

Mchacha is a Christian who also worships at Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church.

Some people have called on women rights activists to probe the age of the girl and take up the matter with courts if found that she is under age.

There was no immediate from the powerful figure in the DPP nor his new wife.

But the girl said she is a consenting adult, therefore not fuss about it.

Apart from three wives, Mchacha also has a fleet of side chicks.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.