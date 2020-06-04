Malawi: Minister Mchacha Under Fire for Marrying Girl As 3rd Wife

Cabinet minister Charles Mchacha has come under stormy criticism for marrying and impregnating a girl.

Malawians have taken up in social media platforms to criticize the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south.

It is said that is his third wife.

Pictures of Mchacha and the girl emerged this week after they wed in Muslim tradition over the weekend.

Mchacha is a Christian who also worships at Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church.

Some people have called on women rights activists to probe the age of the girl and take up the matter with courts if found that she is under age.

There was no immediate from the powerful figure in the DPP nor his new wife.

But the girl said she is a consenting adult, therefore not fuss about it.

Apart from three wives, Mchacha also has a fleet of side chicks.

