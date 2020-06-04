Malawi: Court Finds 4 With Murder Case to Answer Over Person With Albinism

3 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The High Court in Mzuzu has found four people with a murder case to answer over a gruesome killing of a person with albinism in Nkhata Bay last year.

Yasin Kwenda Phiri, a 60-year-old man with albinism, was mercilessly murdered in his house in Nkhata Bay under the watch of his nine-year-old son George.

The court has however not found them with a case to answer on genocide on the same murder of 54-year-old Yassin Kwenda at his house at Kande.

Judge Dorothy de Gabriel however acquitted three others of both murder and genocide.

Kwenda was brutally killed in his house, a gruesome murder witnessed by his nine-year-old son.

Those to answer the murder case are Frank Khonje, Peter Phoya, Banda Gwera and Banda Chirwa.

Court documents show that Francis Kalua, Lawrence Kalua and Ceaser Banda have been found with no case to answer.

The killing of Kwenda shocked the nation and some cabinet ministers and the then Inspector General of Police visited Kwenda's home after the murder.

