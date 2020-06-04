Malawi Plague Threat - COVID-19 Cases Sour

Covid-19, the strands of coronavirus pandemic case in Malawi are slowly but alarmingly going up with new figures hitting 358.

The Presidential Task force on covid-19 co-chairperson has since called for adherence to Isolation rules.

A statement from the taskforce says Malawi has registered 22 new-Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 358.

The country has registered four deaths, 42 recoveries and 312 active cases.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Task force on Covid-19 Dr. John Phuka says 11 of the new cases were identified among Malawians returning from South Africa.

"Eight were confirmed in Blantyre of which six are health care workers while one is a contact of a confirmed case.

"Two are from Lilongwe (one with travel history to South Africa and one still under investigation).

"The other case has been identified in Ntcheu and recently returned from South Africa," reads part of the statement.

The statement further calls on Malawians in and outside the country to take precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

"Let me take this opportunity to advise Malawians abroad to observe measures aimed at preventing transmission of SARS-COV 2, the cause of Covid-19.

"Lastly, let me remind those that are Covid-19 positive to strictly adhere to the isolation rules until they are cleared to be virus-free by medical personnel," he says.

Some people are expressing concern over government decision to open learning institutions amid growing cases of the virus pandemic.

On March 20, President Peter Mutharika declared coronavirus a national disaster in Malawi and on April 2, the country registered its first three cases.

