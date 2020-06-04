Nigeria: Gombe Shuts Clinic, SSG's Office Over COVID-19 Fears

4 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Gombe State Government has closed down the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Government House clinic following the death of a staffer who recently died after contracting COVID-19.

The state task force on COVID-19, through the governor's spokesperson, Ismaila Misilli, said officials have commenced contact tracing.

The test result of Shuaibu Danlami, who was the director in the office of the SSG came out positive after his demise.

The chairman of the task force, Idris Mohammed, at a press briefing confirmed that the test result of the late director was among the three COVID-19 positive cases the state recorded on Wednesday.

He said all high risk areas at the Government House, especially the office of the deceased, that of the SSG and the clinic where he was admitted "will be fumigated, closed and samples of the occupants collected for testing."

"Although we have managed to keep Gombe communities safe for well over two months now because of the proactive steps taken by the government, there is now a clear evidence of community transmission of the COVID-19 because two of the seven deaths recorded in the state are individuals who have not travelled out of the state," Mr Mohammed said.

He also said the governor, Inuwa Yahaya, had approved the expansion and modification of the COVID-19 laboratory at the state specialist hospital.

The chairman said the approval followed recommendation by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Tagged:
