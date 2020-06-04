Malawi: Undule Proposes Jointly Rally for Mutharika and Chakwera to Denounce Political Violence

Governance, human rights and peace advocate Undule Mwakasungula has challenged political leaders to consider addressing a joint rally where they should denounce politically-motivated violence the country is witnessing in readiness for the fresh presidential election.

Mwakasungula says a joint rally addressed by President Peter Mutharika - who is also representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance and his MCP-UTM Alliance contender, Lazarus Chakwera, could help demonstrate their commitment to peaceful fresh presidential elections.

"The engagement for sure will send a very good message to Malawians and more to voters that no matter the political differences, Malawi is one. This will also demonstrate their sincerity as leaders on the need for peace, unity and tolerance from the voters," he said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Wednesday.

Mwakasungula observed that Malawi is currently is going through a very dangerous political path, with full of tensions and emotions, and that if the leaders do not address this with wisdom and maturity, the nation will remain divided forever as a nation.

He emphasized that Malawians need to know that the current politics of intolerance, hate, anger and inciting of violence are outdated and uncivilized.

"With such outdated politics one might want to continue believing that we have not yet addressed the evils of the unfortunate one-party era. This is a reminder of the past where we lived in fear for just being different, for just being critical, for just giving an opposite political voice. For sure, we seem to be still struggling with our political transition as this intolerance and violence are signs of the evil past," stressed Mwakasungula.

He said the political intolerance and violence that occurred in Phalombe, Mponela and happening in many places in the country during this campaign period is unacceptable since Malawians voted for multi-party democracy for the sake of exercising fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of joining any political party without fear and live together as one.

"When we rejected one party system of governance and ushered in multi-party democracy, we voted for peace, unity, tolerance, we voted for co-existence and national building. Since the 2019 when elections results were disputed we have seen so much violence and destruction championed by some activists and some political parties in the opposition being MCP and UTM.

"These acts have been supported by negative sentiments of promoting regional or ethnic divisions, hatred, anger from certain groups and individuals, whose aim has been to see this country divided and collapse," he explained.

He has since urged religious leaders and groups to refrain from more confusing Malawians by promoting hate speeches, hatred, regionalism, ethnic divisions and intolerance.

Mwakasungula said religious leaders and groups need to confine themselves to the work of their calling being by preaching God's goodness through messages of forgiveness, tolerance, co-existence, love and unity.

"Remember God is bigger than anyone or anything. He cannot be bribed or corrupted," he emphasized.