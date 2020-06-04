Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Records Eight More Deaths, 142 New Cases

3 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, recorded eight additional deaths from coronavirus infection, increasing the total death toll to 67.

Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, gave the update on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"8 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. Total COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 67," he tweeted.

Nigeria recorded 241 new cases of the infection on Tuesday, a decline from what was recorded on Monday.

Out of the 241 New cases, 142 were recorded in Lagos, bringing the total confirmed cases in Lagos to 5,293.

As of Tuesday, 3,239 patients have recovered from the infection in Nigeria, while 314 deaths have been recorded.

Residents are urged to continue practising the health guidelines stipulated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and report all COVID-19 related issues to the appropriate ministry.

