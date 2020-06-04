Tanzania: Alliance Midfielder Warns Mbeya City Ahead of League Clash

ALLIANCE FC midfield maestro, Shaban William has warned Mbeya City to expect turbulence when they meet in the Mainland Premier League clash on June 14th at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Speaking about his team's preparations at Nyamagana Stadium here yesterday, William said his team mates are well-drilled and he is confident that they will sweep past their opponents in an away fixture.

He said they need a victory at any cost because their main target is to crawl away from the relegation zone.

The former Mwanza Combine FC player said he was impressed with the way his team played in their last three matches against Tanzania Prisons, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) and Azam FC.

Alliance FC, who are struggling to avoid relegation are placed 18th on the log after gathering 29 points from 29 outings. They have won five, drawn seven and lost 14 matches.

He further promised to work hard with his fellow players, so as to help their team to win nine remaining league matches, which he believes will help them avoid relegation.

At Nyamagana Stadium, they will play six matches against Ndanda FC, Namungo FC, Coastal Union, Police Tanzania, Mtibwa Sugar and Lipuli FC, while their away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Mbeya City at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Their last league fixture will be at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam whereby the will face defending champions Simba SC.