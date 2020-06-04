Tanzania: Yara Equips Farmers in Fight Against Coronavirus

YARA Tanzania has given a major boost to farmers amid coronavirus pandemic as the company is distributing Personal Protective Equipment to farmers in three regions to ensure they are safe as they go on their day to day farming activities.

The event was witnessed by the Mbeya Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary-Agriculture and Production, Said Madito who also represented other government leaders from the Southern highlands zone lauded YARA for being on the frontline in agricultural activities especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He called on other institutions and individuals to follow suit but ensure they should do so via the Regional commissioners' offices where they will be guided on how to channel their donation.

"Please just come to us and inform us of what you intend to donate and we will give you the guidelines," he said.

He said YARA's move will enable farmers to double their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic as they are now protected against the virus.

The YARA Commercial Manager for Southern Highlands Zone, John Rotich, said the PPE to be donated include sanitizers, soap and hand washing buckets in a bid to support the government's initiative in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the whole world is currently facing the Covid-19 challenge that has led to loss of lives and affected economies all over as most activities have been stalled due to the spread of the virus.

He said the donation, worth 82m/-countrywide will cover Southern Highland Region, North Zone and West Zone to ensure as many farmers as possible benefit from this donation.

"Farmers have the role to continue producing food to avoid a possible crisis after the pandemic," he said adding that there is need for farmers to be encouraged a lot amid this crisis.