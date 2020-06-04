Tanzania: Four People Killed in Separate Incidents in Kagera

FOUR people, including a 72-year old woman, were killed in separate incidents, the Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi has disclosed.

Mr Malimi told reporters at his office that Theopista Joseph (72), a resident of Omukagando village in Kyerwa District, was killed by her own son (name undisclosed), who has gone into hiding.

He said the incident happened on May 31, this year at around 9.30 p.m. He said the suspect accused his mother of being a drunkard who left his sick father unattended.

Initial investigations revealed that on the material date, Theopista went to Omukagando trading centre where she indulged in a drinking spree.

As she was heading home, she met the suspect who inquired where she had been all the time, a situation that sparked a quarrel, prompting the suspect to assault the old lady with several blows.

She fell down unconscious before neighbors rushed her to the nearby Mabira Health Centre, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival. A massive hunt was ongoing to arrest the suspect.

In another incident, Hamish Lushiku (36), a resident of Igabiro village in Bukoba District is helping police in investigations after he allegedly stabbed his wife, identified as Happiness Ibrahim (33) to death.

The incident took place on June 1, this year, and the body is being preserved at the Bukoba Referral Regional Hospital.

Mr Malimi further said Jovin Michael (32), a resident of Ruhanyi village in Karagwe District allegedly committed suicide by swallowing a certain herbicide.

Michael had been on the run after he allegedly murdered his wife (name undisclosed), sometimes last year. On June 1, this year, police were tipped by a Good Samaritan that Michael had secretly returned to the village and was hiding at the home of Philbert John.

The police went to John's home and ordered Michael to surrender and open the door, but he refused. He said police forced the door open, but when they entered the house they found Michael in agony, with a small bottle of pesticide nearby. He was rushed to Nyakahanga District hospital but died on the way.

The Regional Police Chief further said an unnamed bandit aged between 20-30 years was gunned down by police in Biharamulo district.

He said the incident happened on June 1, this year at around 9.00 p.m. at Nyakanazi forest where a group of six armed bandits were planning to commit a robbery. Police acted swiftly and confronted the bandits who opened fire and police responded killing one of the bandits while the other five fled in dismay.

He said police recovered two machetes, three kitchen knives and two axes from the hideout. He appealed for public cooperation to enable the police to arrest the bandits.