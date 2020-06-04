Tanzania: TBL Supports Flood Victims in Kilimanjaro

4 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Breweries Public Limited Company has donated 10 tonnes of maize flour to the victims of the recent floods caused by the heavy rainfalls in Kilimanjaro.

The donation which was handed over to the Kilimanjaro Regional Commisioner (RC), Anna Mghwira, is intended to bring relief to the residents of Kilimanjaro who were affected by flash floods.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Kilimanjaro, TBL North Regional Commercial Director, James Bokella said, "We at TBL are committed to supporting the community in which we do business, and this is our own small way of giving back to them in their time of need,"

For her part, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Anna Mghwira, thanked the company for donation and called on other organisations and individuals to support the flood victims in whatever way they could.

TBL also recently donated nine tonnes of maize flour the victims of floods in Rufiji.

