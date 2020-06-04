Sudan: Minister of Irrigation - Sudan Letter to Security Council Does Not Represent Escalation

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Professor Yasser Abbas, has denied in a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the memorandum submitted by the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs to the UN Security Council was in any way an escalation of the situation related to the Renaissance Dam or against any of the negotiating parties or siding with one party against another, explaining that the memo was statement of Sudan's inherent right to this important file, especially that Egypt and Ethiopia have previously submitted similar letters to the Security Council in last May.

In his statement, the minister stressed that the letter has asked the Security Council to urge all parties to refrain from taking any unilateral measures that may affect regional and international peace and security.

He also affirmed Sudan keenness, in its letter to the Security Council, to resume the tripartite negotiations in good faith to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory settlement.

He said that Sudan was now arranging to continue its bilateral meetings with the Egyptian and Ethiopian ministers to start negotiations on the Renaissance Dam, which has been stalled since last February.

He stated that the meetings will take place by video conference and with each delegation separately, adding that these meetings will come after those that were held last week with the participation of the ministers, plus two delegations from the negotiating delegations of the three countries, taking into consideration that these meetings are guided by the meetings of Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, with his counterparts from Egypt and Ethiopia earlier.