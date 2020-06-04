press release

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

U.S. Department of State..

Sudan: Honoring the Memory of June 3

The tragic events of June 3, 2019, marked a turning point in Sudan's struggle for democracy. On the one-year anniversary of those events, the United States stands in solidarity with the Sudanese people and the international community to honor all those who faced violence and repression in order to achieve freedom and to change their government and society for the better.

The United States applauds the remarkable achievements of Sudan's peaceful revolution. We stand with the people and leaders of Sudan as they seek to address past violence and work to achieve "freedom, peace, and justice." We look forward to the results of the government's investigation and steps to hold accountable those responsible for the deaths and injuries of so many.