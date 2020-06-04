Sudan: New Coronavirus Protocol for Sudan Banks

Khartoum / Dongola / El Damar / Atbara / Port Sudan / El Managil — The Central Bank of Sudan has issued a new coronavirus protocol for banks. It calls on banks to sanitise their buildings after opening hours, and to provide sanitising hand gel for both employees and customers.

There are also new regulations on how to deal with paper money within the bank.

The Central Bank stressed the need to reduce staff to avoid overcrowding in bank offices, and create enough space so that social distancing is possible.

It said it would take punitive measures if banks fail to implement the new protocol.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 147 new confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday. 12 more people died. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 5,173. 298 people died and 1,522 recovered.

Northern State

There are 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern State. Four people died, 10 recovered. Doctor Sabir Fathi, Director of the Ministry of Health in Northern State, said that the cases were recorded in the localities Dongola, Merowe, El Golid, and Ed Debba.

Fathi said that Sudanese nationals that returned from Libya have been quarantined in camps in Dongola. They are doing fine and are healthy, he said.

The Northern State authorities are preparing to transport 104 of them to Khartoum. From there they will travel to their families in various states of the country.

River Nile state

The Ministry of Health in River Nile state reported that the number of suspected cases of corona has risen to 69, while confirmed infections remained at 22 cases. No new infections were recorded.

Atbara in River Nile state closed all bridges and entrances to the locality from 15.00. The executive director of Atbara locality, Ismail Awadallah, called on the people to return to their homes before 15.00.

The end of official working hours in the locality has been set at 13:30, so that people are able to reach their homes in time.

Red Sea state

The Security Committee of Red Sea state withdrew all permits to travel yesterday to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Medical personnel will be able to reach their work on the basis of their identity cards.

The Committee to Confront the Coronavirus Pandemic in Port Sudan recommended that a face mask be provided to every resident of the city. Precautionary measures as regulating social distancing and the closure of border crossings will remain in place.

El Gezira

The Security Committee of El Managil in El Gezira closed all markets in the locality until June 10.

