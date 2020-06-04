Sudan Swears-in New Minister of Defence

Khartoum — Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim was sworn in as Minister of Defence yesterday before the chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan.

Maj Gen Ibrahim was already serving as acting Minister of Defence when the former Minster of Defence Lt Gen Jameleldin Omar died of a heart attack in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on March 25, as member of the government delegation at the peace talks.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Chief Justice Nemat Abdallah, and Secretary-General of the Sovereign Council Gen Mohamed El Ghali attended the ceremony.

In a statement to the press the new Minister of Defence said that he will work loyally, honestly and diligently with the other ministers. He said he was inspired by "the sacrifices of the martyrs of the glorious December Revolution, and the patience of the patriotic people to achieve the goals of the Constitutional Document, the transitional period, and the revolution".

